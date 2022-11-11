Joe Biden Seeks To 'build A Floor' For Ties In 1st In-person Meeting With Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden will hold his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since taking office on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the White House said in a statement. “The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China], responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.”

Biden, Xi to 'discuss a range of regional and global issues': White House

According to Biden's press secretary, he and Xi would “discuss a range of regional and global issues” as they meet in person after holding several “virtual” bilateral dialogues during Biden's first two years in office. Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first visit abroad to Indonesia since cementing his third term as the leader of the PRC just recently.

"The US President believes it is critical to build a floor for the relationship and ensure that there are rules of the road that bound our competition,” a source was quoted as saying by Strait Times. “It’s also ensuring that we’re working together on areas where our interests align, especially transnational challenges that affect the international community. This meeting will be a part of this ongoing effort, and the President believes there’s no substitute for face-to-face to carry these discussions forward,” she added, stressing the "importance of keeping lines of communication open," she stressed.

Biden during his meeting with Xi plans on being honest about America’s geopolitical concerns, which include China’s military activities in Indo-Pacific and Taiwan Strait that threaten peace and stability. He is also expected to bring up the longstanding concerns about Beijing’s human rights violations in Xinjiang province against the Uyghur minority communities. At a presser, Biden had clarified that he wants to “lay out what each of our red lines are” with China.

Biden emphasised that he plans to lay out the issues pertaining to United States' critical national interests, and discuss ways to determine how conflicts between their interests can be resolved. Biden iterated that he was “not willing to make any fundamental concessions” when asked about his earlier remarks about involving the US military on the issue of Taiwan. “I’m looking for competition — not conflict,” he added. The US president embarked on a week-long trip to Egypt and Asia on Nov 10. He will attend the COP27 climate change summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, US-Asean and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.