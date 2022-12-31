Last Updated:

Joe Biden Sends Condolences To PM Modi Over His Mother’s Demise; ‘Prayers With Family’

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
PM Modi

Republic, AP


Joe Biden, president of the United States, and First Lady Jill Biden expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi on Friday, December 30. “Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," the US President tweeted.   

Tributes pour in from world leaders

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a day after taking office, expressing his sorrow saying, “My dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May she rest in peace and may you find solace in her memory and the rich heritage she bequeathed to you and many others.”

READ | President Murmu pays tribute to PM Modi’s mother Heeraben, ‘symbol of Indian ideals’

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet expressing his thoughts on the demise of PM Modi’s mother.

READ | 'A big grief': Maharashtra CM Shinde pays tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering tweeted: "My prayers and condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the demise of his beloved mother early today. The grief of losing one’s parent is inconsolable. I wish you strength.”

READ | Cricket fraternity offers condolences as PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted: "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

READ | World leaders offer heartfelt condolences to PM Modi over demise of mother Heeraben

Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean President, said, “My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi and his family for the loss of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. May she rest in peace.”

Image: Republic

First Published:
COMMENT