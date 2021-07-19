Joe Biden Set To Host Jordan's King Abdullah To Discuss Challenges Facing Middle East

US President Joe Biden is set to host Jordan's King Abdullah on July 19 in the midst of one of the most difficult moments of the Jordanian leader’s 22-year-rule. According to AP, Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will arrive at the White House on Monday afternoon. He will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the US president took power in January.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting “will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region”.

The Oval Office meeting with Biden is also a chance for the king to spotlight his closeness to Biden following the attempted coup. King Abdullah II of Jordan will also reportedly have a working breakfast with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president’s residence. He will then meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.

Biden to discuss Middle East challenges

It is worth mentioning that King Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House. While speaking to the media outlet, a senior Biden administration official said that the president’s talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Naftali Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister. Biden has no plans to reverse US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital.

But he plans to stress to Abdullah that the accords are not an “end run” on finding the way to a peace deal that includes a Palestinian state. Further, the two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Syria - as more than one million Syrian refugees have fled the war-ravaged nation for Jordan. They will even discuss the wobbly security situation in Iraq, according to the official.

According to reports, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein are expected to join Abdullah for the White House visit. First lady Jill Biden is to host the queen for tea at the White House. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Biden is also set to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House next week. He has even invited Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, to visit later this summer.

(With inputs from AP)