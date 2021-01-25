Joe Biden Set To Reinstate Travel Restrictions Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Says Official

US President Joe Biden will reinstate a COVID-19 travel ban on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the UK and much of Europe, a White House official said. According to CNN, Biden will also be extending the restrictions to travellers who have recently been to South Africa amid warning that new coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the US. The newly minted President has made the fight against the pandemic his top priority and he has even said that his administration aims to inoculate 100 million Americans in 100 days in a bid to revive a vaccine rollout that had floundered in the last weeks of the previous Trump presidency.

Biden’s recent step of travel restrictions, on the other hand, comes just a week after Donald Trump signed an executive order in his final days in office lifting the restrictions on travellers from the aforementioned countries effective January 26. However, Biden’s team had vowed the same night that the new administration would not lift the restrictions. They instead added that the President would strengthen public health measures around international travel to further mitigate spread of the deadly virus.

Biden says ‘worst’ of pandemic yet to come

The decision to reinstate travel ban and expand restrictions in the case of South Africa also marks the latest effort by the Biden administration to break from Trump’s decisive approach to the pandemic. Last week, Biden had warned that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. He said that America needs all the strength to persevere through this dark winter.

Biden also proposed a gigantic $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to ramp up COVID-19 vaccines and boost the financial help for those impacted by pandemic. His first executive order was launching his 100-day masking challenge that urged all US citizens to wear facemasks for 100 days. Even though it was previously announced, Joe Biden officially appointed a COVID-19 response coordinator in a bid to have a unified approach to the health crisis in the country. Further, he also re-established the national security team that was responsible for the global health, security and bio-defence of the United States.

According to CNN, Jeff Zients, who is Biden administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said that the executive action will direct the agencies to take action to require compliance with CDC guidance on mask-wearing and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. He added that the incoming President will call on governors, public health officials, mayors, business leaders and others to implement masking, physical distancing and other public measures to control the deadly virus.

