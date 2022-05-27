Joe Biden Set To Visit Uvalde On Sunday In Wake Of Horrific Texas School Shooting

In the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, United States President Joe Biden along with First Lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, to convey his condolences at the deaths of people, which includes 19 schoolchildren. As the shooting has revived the debate over tighter gun restrictions in the United States, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Uvalde on Sunday to meet with community members and families of the victims.

According to a statement from the White House, "On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting. This trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow".

Furthermore, during a news briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated, “The president and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” The Hill reported.

In the days following the killing at Robb Elementary School, the US president has emphasised his displeasure with Congress's lack of action on gun regulations, as well as his disgust with the nation's ongoing cycle of gun violence. The Uvalde massacre occurred less than two weeks after a shooter opened fire inside a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing ten people.

Taking to Twitter, POTUS, as well as the First Lady, have expressed their anger and sympathy following the incident.

These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world.



Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it?



It’s time to turn this pain into action. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Lord, enough.



Little children and their teacher.



Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022

The Texas shooting has been considered the bloodiest since the 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26 people, including 20 children.

Texas shooting

As the number of people killed in the Texas school shooting has increased to 23, including 19 students, two teachers, the suspect's grandmother, and the shooter, governor of Texas Greg Abbott claimed that the suspect in the Uvalde elementary school incident shot his grandmother just before going to Robb Elementary.

Salvador Ramos, 18, has been named as the suspect by police. As per media reports, he was a Uvalde High School student. He apparently entered the school wearing body armour and carrying an AR-15-style gun and multiple rounds. According to Texas Governor Abbott, the perpetrator, Salvador Ramos was shot and killed by law police. Ramos has killed his grandmother in the face before going on a killing rampage at a Latino primary school, according to Texas Public Safety Department Director Steven McCaw.

Ramos allegedly uploaded photographs of his firearms on Instagram and tagged a girl he vaguely knew soon before the shooting, implying that he was plotting an assault, according to local media and reports.

