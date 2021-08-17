Joe Biden Shifts Blame After US Pullout, Says 'Ghani Insisted Troops Would Fight Taliban

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, broke his silence on the gruesome crisis that has shadowed Afghanistan following the foreign troop withdrawal. His remarks came just a day after the Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over Kabul, prompting the country’s President Ashraf Ghani to flee and the military to capitulate. Speaking in the aftermath, Biden said that he had advised the country’s political leaders to fight for themselves and their country’s people but they failed at it.

Addressing media reporters, Biden recalled a telephonic conversation that he and his Afghan counterpart held in July. During the discussion, the US leader said that he had asked Ghani to prep the country to fight their civil war after US army departs. Additionally, he’d also asked him to “clean up the corruption in government, unite political leaders and engage in diplomacy with insurgents so as to seek a political settlement. But, Biden said, that Afghans failed to follow his advice.

“Ghani insisted that Afghan forces would fight but he was clearly wrong,” Biden said adding that he was now, once again, was left to ask how many generations of Americans would be sent to fight the foreign civil war when Afghan troops themselves refused.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the White House stationed over 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan in order to prevent another destruction on US soil. Over the years, Washington spent billions of dollars training Afghan security forces to combat terrorism and insurgency. Despite not being in the “national interest of the US,” the country deployed thousands of troops and bore casualties from the war. However, Biden said that he was now clear that he would not repeat the mistakes of his predecessors and therefore he had no regrets in pulling out the troops.

Biden blames Afghan leaders

While Biden has been widely blamed for jeopardising the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, he said that it was not his fault but that of Afghanistan’s leaders and security forces. Pinning the blame on Afghan leaders and military for the crisis, Biden said that if they could not protect their country now, there was no chance that a few more years of US military boots on the ground could have made any difference. He particularly lambasted Ashraf Ghani led administration highlighting that they were unable to come together for their people and negotiate. “The American forces would not fight and die in a war that Afghan forces are not ready to fight for themselves,” he said.

Image: White House/ AP