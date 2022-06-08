US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed nine bipartisan bills into law and all of them were linked to military veterans, including one that significantly improves federal care for the ones who served near toxic burning pits. At the signing, Biden noted, “And in my State of the Union Address, I laid out a Unity Agenda — four big things that all of us — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — can tackle together as a nation. First was the opioid crisis, second was mental health, third was cancer, and the fourth was supporting our veterans.”

“Today, our administration is delivering on that agenda,” US President said.

Biden also thanked the ones who worked to pass the legislation and said, “You all did so much to make this day possible, all of you. And you're critical to the passage of the PACT Act which is on the floor right now. The act would extend benefits and services to those exposed to toxic substances and burn pits during military service”.

Tune in as I sign nine bipartisan bills into law that honor and improve care for veterans. https://t.co/eV9LedBJwx — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2022

It is to mention here that the bill connected with the military burning pits moved ahead after a deal was reached by Senate Veterans' Affairs Chairman Jon Tester, D-Mont., and ranking member Jerry Moran, R-Kan. ‘The Honouring our PACT Act’ allows the Veterans Affairs Department to now consider a veteran with any of 23 conditions of care if they had been deployed to a combat zone during the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.

'My son Beau was one of them': Biden

"Toxic smoke with thick poison spreading through our bases, into the lungs of our troops. And when they came home, many of the fittest and best-trained warriors were not the same. My son Beau was one of them," said Biden, “The bill I'm signing today will ensure veterans who serve near burn pits get the preventative care they need.” Presently, the veterans in the United States had to demonstrate that their illness was the result of military service in order to qualify for benefits.

"Our nation has many obligations but it has only one truly sacred obligation: to prepare and equip those we send into harm's way, and to care for them and their families when they come home. It's a sacred obligation. These veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country," said Biden.

"We owe them. We owe them big,” he added.

Image: AP