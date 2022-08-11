Joe Biden Signs Bill Widening Scope Of US Veterans' Health Benefits

In an effort to assist veterans and their families, United States President Joe Biden inked a bill on Wednesday, August 10, expanding medical coverage for veterans who were subjected to toxins from burning rubbish in military facilities. According to a statement from the White House, President Biden has been keeping his pledge to enhance health care and benefits for American soldiers and their survivors by signing the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The PACT Act is the biggest increase in compensation and services for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous substances in more than 30 years, the statement reads.

President Biden, in his first State of the Union address, urged Congress to bring him a bill that will thoroughly address hazardous exposures that have harmed veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, and offer them “the health care and benefits they have earned and deserve”. The PACT Act accomplishes this goal, in large part because of the bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate Veterans Committees.

Taking to Twitter, the US President said, “The PACT Act is the most significant law in our nation’s history to help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service. Bar none. Today it becomes law.”

Biden further said that equipping soldiers who they send into battle and taking care of them and their families once they return home is the country's most sacred duty. He noted, “I signed the PACT Act into law, and we took one step closer to fulfilling that sacred obligation.”

The legislation resolves a problem that is personal to Joe Biden

According to the CNN report, the legislation resolves a problem that is personal to the President and represents a significant bipartisan success for Congress. Biden believes that there may have been a link between the brain cancer that ultimately claimed the life of his 46-year-old son Beau Biden, and the burn pits that he was exposed to during his military duty.

Biden said, “Toxic smoke, thick with poison spreading through the air and into the lungs of our troops. When they came home many of the fittest and best warriors that we sent to war were not the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness, cancer. My son Beau was one of them," CNN reported.

Notably, at military installations all around Iraq and Afghanistan, burn pits were often used to burn rubbish, including trash, ammunition, hazardous materials, and chemical compounds, until roughly 2010. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, these enormous open-air fire pits, which were often utilised at or close to military facilities, emitted harmful pollutants into the air that, upon exposure, may have resulted in short- and long-term health issues.

In addition to this, the legislation adds conditions related to toxic exposure and burn pit, such as hypertension, to the Department of Veterans Affairs' list of illnesses that have developed or worsened while they were serving their country, by removing the requirement for veterans to demonstrate that their toxic exposure exacerbated these conditions. Up to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxins may be covered by it.

