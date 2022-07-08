Last Updated:

Joe Biden Signs Order To Protect Reproductive Healthcare Access After Roe V. Wade Ruling

Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect the reproductive healthcare rights of women in the country after facing increasing pressure from Democrats.

United States President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to protect the reproductive healthcare rights of women in the country after facing pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the matter after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. 

This move comes to mitigate potential penalties women seeking abortion might face after the court's ruling. The US President acknowledged the limitations facing his office and stated that it would require an act of Congress to restore access to abortion in over a dozen states where the strict ban has gone into effect after the Supreme Court's ruling.

In his address, Biden said, "The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law. The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November.!”

Biden signs order on abortion access

This comes two weeks after the court's June 24 ruling that ended the nationwide right to abortion and left it to states to determine whether or how to allow the procedure, comes as Biden has faced criticism from some in his own party for not acting with more urgency to protect women's access to abortion.

The decision in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organisation overturned the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Since the ruling, Biden has stressed that his ability to protect abortion rights by executive action is limited without congressional action.

For the first time last week, Biden had announced his support for changing Senate rules to allow a measure to restore nationwide access to abortion to pass by simple majority, rather than the usual 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster. However, at least two Democratic lawmakers have made clear they won’t support changing Senate rules.

