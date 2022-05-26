As the US grieves the death of 19 students killed in the horrific Texas school shooting, President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to bring forth significant policing reforms in the nation. The order aimed at ensuring "effective and accountable" police practices comes on the second death anniversary of George Floyd- a 45-year-old Black man from Minneapolis who was brutally murdered by local police Derek Chauvin. "We expect the order to have a significant impact on state and local law enforcement agencies," Biden said shortly after signing the legislation.

"This executive order is going to deliver the most police reform in decades. It applies directly, under law, to only 1,00,000 federal law enforcement officers, all the federal law enforcement officers...and includes federal incentives and best practice guidelines," Biden said, adding that "today we are acting".

The US President went on to elaborate that the policing reform is intended to "advance...criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety in the US" through dozens of reformative steps and incentives. He also added that the directive also "reflects inputs from a broad coalition represented here today" after a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Senate failed to reach a deal after negotiating on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The "inhumane" murder of Floyd in May 2020 sparked a national reckoning on police brutality in the country.

I’ve gotten to know George Floyd’s family over the years and I promised them that his name will not just become a hashtag. Today, I signed an Executive Order to deliver on that promise and enact the most significant police reform in decades.



Police reform order mandates law enforcement agencies to report misconduct

The new reform law has mandated the attorney general to create a new National Law Enforcement Accountability Database with agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Secret Service, and Customs and Border Protection. The database will include the history of officers if convicted of crimes or faced disciplinary action for serious misconduct. In addition, non-federal entities are also "encouraged" to report miss conduct incidents to the new database, the White House said.

"As we've seen all too often, public trust has frayed and broken, and that undermines public safety...this is a call to action based on a basic truth: public trust, as any cop will tell you, is the foundation of public safety. Without trust, the population doesn't contribute, doesn't cooperate," Biden informed.

Biden implores Congress to pass new gun restrictions after Texas school shooting

Aggrieved by the casualties in the Texas massacre, Biden, at the White House called for new gun control measures as America remains in shock from the death of 21, including 19 innocent elementary school children- in the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade. "While they (gun reforms) will not prevent every tragedy, we know certain ones will have a significant impact," Biden said. Following the attack, the US President and the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden will visit Texas "in the coming days" to share the pain of those mourning the death of their loved ones.

