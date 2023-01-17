Joe Biden Sings Happy Birthday For Martin Luther King III's Wife, Forgets Her Name; Watch

The United States’ octogenarian president Joe Biden displayed a hint of the downsides of his old age when he forgot the name of late leader Martin Luther King III's wife during an event. Arndrea Waters King's birthday falls on January 16, the same date when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was commemorated this year. On Monday, Biden headed to the annual MLK breakfast hosted in Washington by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

As he was about to make his opening remarks, the US President decided that it was only fair to sing happy birthday for Arndrea and urge the audience to sing along. “Well look, my wife has a rule in our family – When it's somebody's birthday you sing Happy Birthday,” the president said of first lady Jill Biden, according to the Daily Mail.

However, as the song began, Biden appeared to forget her name, and ended up blurting out what sounded like an incoherent ‘Valerie’. This made those in the audience gathered at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel break out in laughter. Unsure how to respond to the gaffe, the 80-year-old president said, “Well.”

Social media users react to Biden's latest gaffe

A snippet of the gaffe was shared on Twitter by RNC Research, an account operated by the Republican National Committee. The video has garnered more than 41,000 views and several comments since its upload. ""Happy birthday dear (unintelligible mumble)," read the caption. Reacting to the video, one Twitter user mocked the president's age.

Another user added, “This is really great...in an OMG! we're doomed kinda way.” A third user pointed out the seriousness of Biden’s string of blunders and said, “This is just plain sad, how does he stay in office in this condition, it is a major national security risk. Enemies are watching closely any could strike us at any moment.”