Joe Biden Slams 'vicious' Hate Crimes Against Asian-American Community

US President Joe Biden, on March 11, condemned the violence that Asian Americans had to endure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting that the community has been subjected to various “hate crimes”, Biden stressed that while American residents should have been working in solidarity, that has not been the case. Making his first prime time address since taking office, the top democrat also emphasises on the fact that their were hundreds of thousands of non-white residents who were working tirelessly on the frontline yet were threatened to walk down the American streets.

The President's call to curb racism in the US comes just days after a south asian Uber driver was coughed on and pepper sprayed by passengers in San Francisco. Previously, a separate report stated over 2,800 complaints of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community were reported just in the previous year. Another report added that hate crimes targeting the asian americans surged by 150 per cent in major cities, the worst being New York City and Los Angeles.

In his late night speech on Thursday, Biden marked one year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic but stressed that "too often, we've turned against one another." He said that Americans should be working together but that, instead, there have been "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

'Un-American'

"At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, are on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still — still are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop," he said. READ | Joe Biden's statement on Indians 'taking over US' was intended differently: White House

Biden had signed an executive order in January which specifically aimed at quelling xenophobia in the country, specifically after his predecessor Donald Trump fuelled it by labeling the coronavirus as ‘Wuhan virus’. The congress has now stressed that it would build an executive order pertaining to the same by reintroducing a bill that would boost support for law enforcement agencies to address hate crimes related to the pandemic.



