Joe Biden Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Affirms 'commitment To Israel’s Security'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since taking over the White House on January 20. The call comes following weeks of rumours suggesting Biden was ignoring the Israeli Prime Minister by not speaking to him while he talked to other leaders from around the world. Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured that it was not an "intentional diss" as being suggested in some reports and the President will soon speak to Netanyahu.

I spoke today with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu and affirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to our ally Israel’s security. Our teams are in constant touch to strengthen U.S.-Israel strategic cooperation on all regional security issues, including Iran. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 17, 2021

Read: Biden's Medicare Pick Would Be 1st Black Woman To Hold Post

Biden emphasises support for Abraham Accord

During his call on Wednesday, Biden affirmed Washington's "commitment" to Israel’s security and promised to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including strong defence cooperation between the two nations. Biden pressed on building up strong strategic cooperation on all regional security issues, including Iran, which is a long-time foe of both US and Israel. Biden also emphasised his support for the recent normalisation of relations between Israel in other Arab countries, which were brokered by the previous administration of Donald Trump.

Read: Joe Biden To 'recalibrate' Relations With Saudi Arabia Downgrading Crown Prince

The US President further underscored the importance of the advancement of peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, who have been fighting for the past several decades over disputed borders. During the phone call, Biden also praised Netanyahu's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's pace of administering vaccines.

Read: Biden Reframes Goal On Reopening Of Elementary Schools

Biden had received a congratulatory call from Netanyahu after the former won the US Presidential election last November. However, rumours started to spread in Tel Aviv and Washington that Biden is snubbing Netanyahu as the US President missed the Israeli Prime Minister while he spoke to leaders of other US allies in the first few weeks of assuming office. Meanwhile, Biden's Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had already spoken to their Israeli counterparts last month.

Read: US Asserts President Biden Is 'not Ignoring' Israeli PM Netanyahu And Will Call Him Soon

