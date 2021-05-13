Joe Biden Speaks To Netanyahu On Clashes With Palestine, Backs 'Israel's Right To Defend'

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the violent clashes between Israel and Palestine. He also said that he hopes that the hostilities will come to an end soon. This is Biden's first response ever since the Hamas rocket attacks erupted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with @POTUS Joe Biden. The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for the American backing of Israel's right to self-defense. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 12, 2021



While speaking to the press, Biden said, "My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later. But Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory. But I had a conversation for a while with the Prime Minister of Israel. And I think that my hope is that we will see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later."

An official statement of the White House read, "Biden in a phone call to Netanyahu condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed his unwavering support for Israel's security and for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people while protecting civilians."

"He also conveyed the US encouragement of a pathway toward restoring a sustainable calm and shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace," the statement added.

"The two leaders agreed to maintain the close consultation between their teams, which has included consistent engagement by their respective foreign ministers, defense ministers, chiefs of defense, and national security advisors, and to stay in touch personally in the days ahead," said the White House.

Israel-Palestine violent clashes escalate

The death toll in Gaza has gone up to over 70, with 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women, and 7 Israelis dead. At least 365 people have been severely injured including 86 children and 39 women. A five-year-old boy was killed and at least 20 Israelis were left injured as Gaza launched a new spade of rocket attacks that set off warning sirens in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and cities in the south on Wednesday night. Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militant group showed no signs of backing down and fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities.

(With Agency Inputs)