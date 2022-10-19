Joe Biden Spells ‘dot’ While Reading Website Address Off Teleprompter; Garners Ridicule

US President Joe Biden’s lack of tech-savviness was evident when he read a website address off a teleprompter and spelled the dot symbol in the URL, the New York Post reported. The 79-year-old, in the speech on October 17, was attempting to inform people how they could report fraud in his student loan forgiveness program when he incorrectly spelled the address of the Federal Trade Commission website.

“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud… report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” he said, seemingly telling the public to visit reportfraud.ftc.gov. The harmless blunder occurred as the President made an announcement about the launch of an online application portal where an individual who earns less than $125,000 a year can send an application to wipe up to $10,000 of debt.

Biden mocked for spelling 'dot'

This sparked a wave of ridicule on social media, with several internet users mocking the POTUS for the gaffe. “Biden is so gone that he will literally read ANY WORDS they put on the teleprompter in front of him,” comedian Tim Young wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t make this up. They put the word ‘dot’ in the teleprompter and he literally got so confused he spelt it out instead of just saying ‘dot,’” Tommy Pigott, the director of Republican National Committee’s Research Rapid Response added. “Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in [a web] address today,” American writer Clay Travis said, while comparing Biden to “Ron Burgandy,” a fictional character played by Will Ferrell in Anchorman.

Image: AP