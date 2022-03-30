Joe Biden Spotted Using Typed Cue Cards To Quell Flames Of Off-the-cuff Remarks On Putin

US President Joe Biden was mocked for referring to a cheat sheet for notes while talking about Russian leader Vladimir Putin as he was caught on camera, after which the White House had to issue a clarification following his previous comments made in Poland on Saturday. Joe Biden, in Poland, proclaimed that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". Asked on Monday about his remarks, which many saw as endorsing a regime change, the 79-year-old President referred to a typed cue card for hints.

However, as reported by New York Post, on Monday, Biden told reporters he made “no apologies” for his remarks made off the cuff. He conveyed that it wasn't part of his preparation in a nationally televised speech from Poland on Saturday. And, so did not view it as a provocation to Russia. “It’s more an aspiration than anything. He shouldn’t be in power. There’s no — I mean, people like this shouldn’t be ruling countries, but they do. The fact is they do, but it doesn’t mean I can’t express my outrage about it", he averred while holding the cheat sheet in his left hand.

What was written on Biden's 'Cheat Sheet'?

His statements were closely aligned, printed on a small piece of paper that held in his left hand as he spoke. The statements read as follows:

“If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?”, followed by the answer: “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt towards the actions of this man. I was not articulating a policy change". This was a line he read out almost directly.

Another question (partially hidden) posed the issue of whether or not America's unity with NATO was being threatened by the situation in Ukraine, to which his answer read: "No, NATO has never been more united."

Meanwhile, As per New York Post, Biden told reporters, “I was talking to the Russian people. The last part of the speech was talking to the Russian people, telling them what we thought”. It is believed that Biden regularly employs cue cards and gets snapped frequently with them on the campaign track or in the office. Prior to the elections in 2020, he used them to give precise details about taxes at a Town Hall event. As he was fielded a question about taxes, "I carry this card with me", Biden said, referencing the card. He has used several cheat sheets during his first presidential press conference, including the one with the headshots and names of reporters, he planned to call on.

(Image: AP)