Joe Biden, Staff Stuck After Air Force One Lands In Severe Snowstorm | Watch

US President Joe Biden and members of his entourage were briefly stuck on Monday, Jan 3 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, near Washington in a severe snowstorm. Frosty, blinding winds obstructed the Bidens' view as the Air Force One's C-32A jet landed during the blizzard and the US leader was forced to take a motorcade to the White House.

The US president was reportedly stuck for more than 30 minutes on his return as he disembarked the aircraft and his staff struggled to align the stairs through the thick snow on the tarmac as it couldn’t gain traction. Biden had to sit on the runway for nearly 36 minutes.

“Due to the snow, deboarding the plane was delayed about a half-hour so that the tarmac could be ploughed,” Politico reporter Hailey Fuchs informed online. In the footage online, a truck was seen hauling the steps for the President to get down but the mobile staircase couldn’t be adjusted due to heavy snow on the ground and the staff had trouble with moving it.

“AF1 has arrived back at Andrews, but the stairlifts are struggling to get through the thick snow on the tarmac so the president, staff, and media are stuck on board,” a Bloomberg reporter tweeted. The weather was too severe for the 'Marine One' helicopters to fly Joe Biden. The crew was working to clear snow ahead of Biden’s arrival

Coldest nights in approximately 2 1/2 years

Winter storm Frida has been ravaging across the US mid belt forcing federal government buildings shut, and Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki cancelling her conference. Nearly 3 inches of snow fell across the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States overnight in one of the coldest nights in approximately 2 and a half years, agencies report. Biden was returning from his home in Delaware after six days, post New year celebration over the weekend. He was spotted bracing against the tough and frosty weather as he made his way in the snow after he deplaned to get into the motorcade, which was later spotted parked in the storm outside the West Wing.

Some parts of the DC metropolitan area reportedly got as much as 10 inches by day causing a number of commercial flight cancellations. It was amusing to the Americans that the Air Force One based on the design of the Boeing 757 airliner was able to make a journey in such severe weather conditions.