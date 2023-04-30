Joe Biden Takes A Dig At Twitter CEO Elon Musk During White House Correspondents' Dinner

US President Joe Biden recently took a playful dig at billionaire Elon Musk during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Biden joked about Twitter CEO's past tweet calling for National Public Radio (NPR) to be defunded, suggesting the best way for Musk to make NPR go away was to buy it. "Not everybody loves NPR (National Public Radio). Elon Musk tweeted it should be defunded. Well, the best way for Elon Musk to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it," the American President joked.

The 80-year-old president also made light of his interactions with the press. "In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years in office. Talk for ten minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away," Biden said. NPR recently announced it would stop posting new content on its 52 official Twitter accounts after being labelled "government-funded media." Musk finalised the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, leading to changes in its day-to-day operations, including the termination of key executives and about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Here is what you need to know about White House Correspondents' dinner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is an annual event held in Washington, D.C., typically in the spring, which brings together journalists, politicians, and celebrities for an evening of humor, speeches, and awards. The dinner has been held since 1920 and is organised by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), a group of journalists who cover the White House and the President of the United States.

The dinner is an opportunity for journalists and politicians to come together and share a lighthearted evening, often poking fun at themselves and their colleagues. The President of the United States is traditionally invited to attend and deliver a speech, which is often filled with jokes and humor, as well as commentary on current events.

Over the years, the dinner has become a major event in Washington, drawing a wide range of attendees from across the political spectrum. In addition to the President, the dinner typically features a keynote speaker, often a comedian or other entertainer, who delivers a roast of the political establishment.

The dinner also includes awards for outstanding journalism, including the White House Correspondents' Association's prestigious Merriman Smith Memorial Award, which honors excellence in presidential news coverage under deadline pressure. The WHCA also awards scholarships to aspiring journalists.

In recent years, the dinner has become the subject of controversy, with some critics arguing that the event is too cozy and that it undermines the role of the press as watchdogs of the government. In 2017, then President Donald Trump declined to attend the dinner, becoming the first president in over 30 years to skip the event. The dinner was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.