Joe Biden Takes Dig At Donald Trump, Says He Has 'surrendered The Fight' Against COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate for 2020 elections in the US, Joe Biden has said the Republican US President Donald Trump has “surrendered” to the coronavirus contagion. Lashing out at Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for delaying swift action, Biden said that instead of directing the country, the US President “has retreated” in the fight against the invisible enemy. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recently he claimed that its vaccine would be ready even before 2020 while also pushing the governors to reopen US states.

Donald Trump wants to style himself a wartime president against an invisible enemy — but he has surrendered the fight.



Instead of leading the charge to defeat this virus, he has waved the white flag and retreated. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2020

Biden, however, said that the citizens of the United States have sacrificed a lot to combat the coronavirus outbreak and the fight might be lost because Trump has “lost interest”. Trump has shown his eagerness to boost the US economy and has even announced his first rally since the outbreak began in Tulsa on June 20. A move, which has again drawn criticism for the White House and a health expert even called it ‘criminal endangerment’. Biden also took a jibe on US Vice President Mike Pence for celebrating the decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 to less than 750 per day. According to former US Vice President who is seeking to acquire White House in November elections, this will “never acceptable” if he becomes the President.

Vice President Pence claimed success because COVID-19 deaths are “down to” fewer than 750 a day.



That's more than 20,000 a month — and they're self-congratulating? Unbelievable.



It may be good enough for President Trump, but it will never be acceptable if I am President. pic.twitter.com/9h08nxjC6k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2020

Trump 'eager to get back to campaign'

Joe Biden has also criticised Donald Trump for being ‘so eager to get back to campaign rallies’ and putting the lives of the visitors at risk. Trump’s reelection campaign announced recently that ‘Make America Great Again’ rally would take place in an indoor venue in Tulsa on June 20. Trump even boasted on Twitter about receiving over one million requests for tickets for the venue amid coronavirus outbreak and bashed the media for ‘Covid shaming’ him.

The attacks by Biden in a speech in Philadelphia have been deemed a “rehash” and “failed” attempt by the spokesperson of Trump’s campaign Ken Farnaso. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, US has recorded over 2.1 million with 117,717 deaths. Moreover, Tulsa’s health director among other medical professionals has raised concerns over Trump’s campaign rally being organised in the state when coronavirus is still a ‘threat’ to the society. Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has also urged people to wear masks at all times ‘if’ they choose to attend the rally and maintain social distancing to the best of their ability.

