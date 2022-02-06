Joe Biden Taking Proactive Approach To Russia-Ukraine Situation: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine situation continues to deteriorate, US President Joe Biden is taking a more inclusive approach to the crisis as well as taking a more productive role in dealing with it. Experts believe that Biden and the West would benefit from the new approach in terms of foreign policy, but autocratic governments that break international conventions and standards would suffer a setback.

Biden carries the stigma of "strategic failure" because of the failed pullout that concluded the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, according to National Interest magazine. As a result, the Biden administration's reaction to the Ukraine problem is influenced by a desire to avoid another worldwide catastrophe. In the meanwhile, representative Mike Turner stated that the departure from Afghanistan shows that this administration has a dysfunctional foreign policy and has generated doubts about its commitment to its partners.

Biden's ambitions severely harmed in aftermath of Afghan pullout

Jim Cook of the National Interest stated that when Biden took office, he promised to fix the alliances in order to address the challenge of strategic competition from China and Russia. Unfortunately, US President Joe Biden's ambitions were severely harmed in the aftermath of the Afghan pullout. Meanwhile, Biden's own political party has expressed concern that the absence of simple choices to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine will make him appear weak.

With harsh warnings that a Russian military invasion of Ukraine would be one of the greatest catastrophes of the 21st century and would change the world, the Biden administration is taking a more assertive approach. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley warned that if Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be horrific and result in substantial casualties. The concern is that the president's determination to restore US credibility after the Afghan pullout will emerge in aggressive statements and acts that can raise tensions with Russia and increase the chance of a strategic mistake leading to armed war, according to National Interest.

Military escalation results in deaths of 50,000 civilians

On the other hand, US officials suggest that the military escalation in Ukraine might result in the deaths of 50,000 civilians and up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian military personnel might be killed in a full-scale conflict, with one to five million refugees fleeing to Poland.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)