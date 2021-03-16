Joe Biden Taps Gene Sperling To Oversee $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Rollout

US President Joe Biden has chosen economist Gene Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, to lead the oversight for distributing funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package. According to AP, Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Sperling will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimise their effectiveness.

On Monday Biden said, “I learned from my experience implementing the Recovery Act just how important it is to have someone who can manage all the moving parts with efficiency, speed and integrity and accountability”.

He added, “Gene will be on the phone with mayors and governors, red states, blue states. A source of constant communication. A source of guidance and support. And above all, a source of accountability for all of us to get the job done”.

In a separate statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Sperling will be coordinating with officials such as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who will be holding a summit on releasing $130 billion dedicated to K-12 education. It is worth noting that Sperling has twice served as director of the White House National Economic Council, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades. He had even helped negotiate a measure that was designed to balance the budget as well as China’s entrance into the WTO.

Biden’s COVID-relief package

Meanwhile, the $1.9 trillion packages follow more than $4 trillion in pandemic relief. The bill seeks to fund mass vaccinations, speed hiring, reopen schools, stabilize state and local government finances and halve child poverty. The US government has also started sending the $1,400 stimulus payments to the recipients and the Americans.

The payments have already arrived for some people just one day after Joe Biden signed the legislation into law. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that during the tax season, IRS employees are working day in and day out so that they can help Americans who have struggled due to the pandemic. He added that the payment will be automatically be delivered to the taxpayers.

(Image: AP)

