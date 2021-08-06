Joe Biden Targets Half Of All Vehicles Sold In The US To Be Zero-emissions By 2030

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday set a new target that half of all cars sold in the United States to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The target includes zero-emission vehicles powered by fuel cells and batteries as well as plug-in hybrid models with internal combustion engines.

US car sales to be zero emission

Addressing a press briefing on August 5, President Biden said that he is following through on the "campaign commitment to reverse the previous administration’s short-sighted rollback of vehicle emissions and efficiency standards." Biden said that he is set to sign an executive order demanding that 50% of all new passenger vehicles sold by the end of the decade be electric. Biden informed that IBEW members and other union workers are working to install 500,000 charging stations along the roads and highways, homes, apartments. He said that the new order will help in innovating, manufacturing and building the supply chains for batteries, semi-conductors.

"I’m signing an executive order setting out a target of 50 percent of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric and set into motion an all-out effort", Biden said in the press briefing.

A joint statement by Ford, GM and Stellantis said that the companies were aiming to achieve sales 40% to 50% of electric sales by 2030. The statement added that "this represents a dramatic shift from the US market today". The joint statement of three companies mentioned that the goal could only be achieved with the "timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the administration in the Build Back Better Plan".

The BMW, Honda, Volkswagen and Volvo in their joint statement which was released by the White House said that they remain committed to leading the industry in fighting the climate change. They offered support to Biden's goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applauded government's efforts on reducing emissions. The United Autoworkers President Ray Curry in the statement said that they stand with the President and support his "ambition not just to grow electric vehicles but also our capacity to produce them domestically with good wages and benefits and the right to bargain."

IMAGE: AP