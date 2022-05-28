Last Updated:

'Placing in you great trust...' | Joe Biden Tasks Naval Graduates To Ensure Freedom Of Navigation In South China Sea

US President Joe Biden said that the main job of the newly commissioned naval officers is to ensure unrestricted freedom of navigation of the South China Sea.

Biden

US President Joe Biden, while addressing Naval Academy graduates and Commissioning Ceremony on May 27, said that the main job of the newly commissioned officers will be to ensure unrestricted freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. While addressing at least 1,200 graduate cadets in Annapolis, Maryland, POTUS Biden said that the cadets are joining the Navy at the time of many global challenges. Further, he maintained that they need to defend the international rules of the road and underwrite the future for the Indo-Pacific. "In the Indo-Pacific, a maritime theatre, [you] will be the leading edge of our response to natural or humanitarian disasters, showing people throughout the region the unmatched ability of the United States to be a force for good," Biden said, according to the statement released by the White House. 

"You’ll defend the international rules of the road and underwrite the future for the Indo-Pacific that is free and open, ensure freedom of navigation of the South China Sea and beyond, and make sure the sea lanes remain open and secure," he added. 
Further, he stressed that "things are changing" and added Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine has spurred a truly global response not just from Europe, but from Japan, Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, as well as other nations.

'Democracy has no future in the 21st century,' Xi Jinping advises Biden

Later, he went on to reveal the conversation that he had with China's President Xi Jinping during the last US Presidential election. According to Biden, his Chinese counterpart had said that democracy has no future in the 21st century. "We’re living through a global struggle between autocracies and democracies. And I will note — and my co- — I’ve met more with Xi Jinping than any other world leader has. When he called me to congratulate me on election night, he said to me what he said many times before," said Biden. The US President further said, “Democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century. Autocracies will run the world. Why? Things are changing so rapidly. Democracies require a consensus, and it takes time, and you don’t have the time. He’s wrong," the US President said on Friday.

