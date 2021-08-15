Joe Biden Teams Up With 'Dude With Sign', Holds Placards To Promote COVID Vaccination

The Joe Biden administration is embracing new and interesting ways to enhance vaccination drives as the US scrambles resources to get people vaccinated as the country faces another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 78-year-old President has enlisted the help of internet sensation the 'Dude with Sign' to encourage young people to get vaccinated. Photos of the duo holding banners have gone viral on the internet.

Biden posed with a cardboard sign over his head, inviting the Instagram celebrity with over 7.6 million followers to the White House. The prominent star's placard stated, "Lets Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated." Biden stood next to him, copying his movements and holding a banner that read, "This Dude Gets It, Folks." Seth Phillips, the man behind the popular account, swapped his normal plain tees and slacked for a tan suit and aviators for the special engagement.

The post received a lot of likes and comments

Since being shared on the Internet a day ago, the picture has received more than 2 million likes on Instagram and 37k likes on Twitter. It invited a wide range of comments. One Insta user wrote, "Oooooh this is gonna get so many meme photoshops", another commenter wrote, "This is the best picture I have seen today!", "This is awesome," wrote the third user.

This is the absolute best!!! #vaccinate @POTUS @dudewithsign thanks for a fabulous meme for the ages — ☮️💟Fully Vaxxed Girl♐️ ⚛️ (@alexmic74) August 13, 2021

I love how creative the WH is getting with their outreach.



I hope it saves lives. https://t.co/GNGmG1DDOh — 🐝🚢🚲🚗Ꭰҽղąҽ 🚌🚀🛩🚉 (@DenaePFA) August 13, 2021

Class Act, So nice to have @POTUS that is so personable. https://t.co/hEqw5VOZfn — Chris Linn (@ChrisLinnusa) August 14, 2021

Phillips has been acquiring internet fame by displaying placards at various locations on the streets of New York since late 2019. One of his first signs, "Stop replying-all to company-wide emails," catapulted him to international stardom. Another of his messages that went viral after he carefully posed behind a Friends billboard was, "Seinfeld is definitely better than Friends."

White House has partnered with various influencers

The viral celebrity, however, is not the only one. In order to boost the youth vaccination program, the White House has partnered with influencers and popular young artists such as singer Olivia Rodrigo, TikToker Ellie Zeiler, and comedian Benny Drama. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has caused a six-month peak in Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States. In the past week, hospitalizations increased by 40% while deaths, a lagging indicator, increased by 18%.

Image- dudewithsign/Instagram