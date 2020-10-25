Joe Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus Ahead Of Pennsylvania Trip

US Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, ahead of his trip to Pennsylvania on October 24 tested negative for coronavirus. Biden’s campaign team in an interview to CNN stated that the former US vice president underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 and the virus was not detected. According to CNN, this is the first coronavirus test result that Biden’s campaign disclosed following Thursday night’s presidential debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, with US election just around the corner Trump and Biden, have been campaigning actively. Both the leaders have repeatedly criticised each other during their campaign speeches. While the Democratic leader has been slamming Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the US President has been criticising Biden’s record on trade.

Biden slams Trump’s COVID-19 response

Earlier this week, the Democratic Party Presidential candidate also blamed US President Donald Trump's policies and his administration's handling of the disease outbreak for the spread of the virus that has impacted both lives and the economy in the country. While speaking at a rally in his home state Delaware, Biden said, “President Trump said we're rounding the corner, it's going away, we're learning to live with it. They are quotes. But as I told him last night, we're not learning to live with it. We're learning to die with it. This is a dark winter ahead”.

Biden had told Trump during Thursday's presidential debate that the people are not learning to live with the pandemic but are learning to die with it. Biden further cited numbers from Columbia University to prove his claims that the Trump administration did not handle the pandemic well. He said that the University says anywhere between 1,30,000 and 2,10,000 deaths were avoidable if the response would have been right.

Biden and Donald Trump have until November 3 to convince the people of America why they should vote for them and not the opponent. According to experts, this year it is highly unlikely that the results will be announced on the same day as people are expected to vote via mail-in-voting in large numbers, which can take days to reach before they are counted.

(Image: AP)

