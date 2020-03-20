The Debate
US Presidential Race 2020: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of The Race; Endorses Joe Biden

US News

U.S. Representative for Hawaii's district, Tulsi Gabbard has withdrawn herself from the Democratic Presidential race on March 19, according to the reports.

US Presidential Race 2020

US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, Tulsi Gabbard has withdrawn herself from the Democratic Presidential race on March 19. According to the reports, she had been the last woman in the contest after Elizabeth Warren decided to quit within two days of a poor show on Super Tuesday.

According to the reports, Gabbard won two Democratic debates,  both in American Samoa, and endorsed Joe Biden as she suspended her campaign. The Congresswoman reportedly said on Tuesday that when Biden swept the races in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, it was quite clear that the voters had picked Biden to take on President Donald Trump in the general election. 

READ: Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Says 'Hinduphobia In America Is Real,experienced It'

READ: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Declined To Host Fundraiser For Tulsi Gabbard: Report

Biden grateful of Gabbard

Biden reportedly said that he was "grateful" for Gabbard's support. Biden tweeted, "@TulsiGabbard has put her life on the line in service of this country and continues to serve with honor today. I’m grateful to have her support and look forward to working with her to restore honor and decency to the White House."
According to the reports, Gabbard also mentioned the Coronavirus pandemic as a reason for leaving the race and said Americans and the global community needed to work together to fight the virus. She reportedly said that the best  way she can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii. 

READ: Tulsi Gabbard Files $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

READ: Tulsi Gabbard Emerges Victorious In Spontaneous Push Up Challenge; Watch

(Pic Credit: Tulsi Gabbard/Twitter)

