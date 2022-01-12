Joe Biden 'tired Of Being Quiet'; Calls For Filibuster Changes To Pass Voting Rights Bills

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for an end to the filibuster rule in order to pass the two voting rights bills stalled by Republicans. While rejecting GOP-led efforts to restrict the right to vote, Biden delivered a fiery speech in Atlanta, Georgia, on what he called “the battle for the soul of America”. He tried to frame the issue as one that has historically received bipartisan support, accusing Senate Republicans of lacking the courage to stand up to a defeated President to protect the right to vote.

"Pass it now," Biden said, referring to the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. "I am tired of being quiet."

For months, Biden had resisted calls to back the changing of the filibuster. However, on Tuesday, he said that the US Senate, designed to be the world’s greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self. Biden said that he believes that the threat to the nation’s democracy is “so grave” that the Democrats “must” find a way to pass the voting rights bills.

“Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Biden back changing Senate rules 'whichever way they need to change'

It is to mention that the two bills - the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act – would set new minimum standards for early and mail-in voting, among other changes. Both the bills have widespread support among congressional Democrats, however, Senate Republicans have used the filibuster to push them into legislative purgatory. Now, Biden’s Tuesday speech, calling for at least a temporary do away with the filibuster in order to pass voting rights bills, marked his starkest condemnation yet of Senate Republicans’ stonewalling.

Previously, the US President had endorsed changing Senate rules by calling for a return to the talking filibuster. But on Tuesday, Biden backed changing Senate rules “whichever way they need to change” in a bid to ensure passage of the bills.

It is to note that changing the Senate’s rules would require all Democrats to be on board. For now, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have defended the current filibuster. Even with a lack of consensus within the party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated he plans to hold a vote tied to voting rights next week. If the vote is blocked, Schumer is weighing two options - a return to the talking filibuster or a carve-out specific to the voting rights legislation.

