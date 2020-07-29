Joe Biden To Announce His Vice Presidential Nominee Next Week

The presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, on July 28 reportedly said that he will be making his vice presidential pick next week for the November election against President Donald Trump. While speaking to international media reporters, the former vice president said that he will have a ‘choice’ in the first week of August. While it still not known who Biden is going to pick as his running mate for the elections, he previously had pledged to put a woman on the Democratic ticket.

As per reports, Biden’s short-list includes California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, who also served as National Security Advisor under former President Barack Obama. Further, another three senators are also believed to be under consideration, including Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Two other lawmakers, Florida Rep. Val Demings and California Rep. Karen Bass, along with two governors, Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham, are also believed to be running. Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is also believed to be included in Biden’s list. As the Democratic nominating convention is all set to begin on August 17, the former vice president is expected to announce his choice before then.

Biden’s post-pandemic economy plan

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Biden also unveiled a plan to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage homeownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

It is believed that Biden’s plans is an attempt to show voters that he is committed to implementing specific remedies that can promote racial and economic equality should he win the White House in November. With his plans, the former vice president is also aiming to offer a stark contrast to Trump, who has spent weeks vowing to restore ‘law and order’ and ordering federal authorities to intervene against ongoing protests in places like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

(Image: AP)

