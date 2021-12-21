Joe Biden To Appoint 4 Indian-Americans To Presidential Advisory Committee On AANHPI

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced his plan to appoint four Indian-Americans as commissioners to the President Advisory Commission on Asian Americans.

The appointees will be a part of the Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) committee to advise the US President on ways of the public, private and non-profit sectors, and oversee advance equity and opportunities for the community, the White House said in a statement. The four potential commissioners were among the 23 advisory members listed by the White House.

As per the White House statement, the commission will be tasked with advising the President on policies to address anti-Asian xenophobia and violence and "ways to build capacity in AANHPI communities through federal grant making and policies to address the intersectional barriers that the said community women, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities face."

The committee will include civic leaders from across the country and will reflect the "rich" diversity of AANHPI communities across the states. Apart from the four Indian-Americans, the appointees will also include notable US-based personalities, including President and Chief Executive Officer of International Community Health Services Teresita Batayola Dr. Kimberly Chang, who is a certified family physician with over 20 years of experience working with people affected by human trafficking and exploitation.

Other to-be commissioners include: Raynald Samoa, Naheed Qureshi, Ai-jen Poo, Robert Underwood, KaYing Yang, Simon Pang, Sarah Min, Kevin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Kauhane, Mia Ives-Rublee, Victoria Huynh, Grace Young, Kerry Doi, Emily Chen, Luisa Blue and Amy Agbayani.

The four Indian-Americans are:

1. Silicon Valley tech executive Ajay Bhutoria. He is also a community leader, speaker, and author who has been recognised for his work. He is also an advocate for the South Asian and AAPI communities in areas of small business, educational opportunities, immigration issues and technological advancement, White House said in its statement.

2. Social impact and innovation leader Sonal Shah. She is the founding president of the Asian American foundation, starting the largest launch of a philanthropic effort to serve the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. Shah also served as a deputy assistant to President Obama and created the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation.

3. Emergency medicine physician from New Jersey Dr. Kamal Singh Kalsi. Kalsi served in the Army for 20 years and was awarded a Bronze Star medal for his contribution in caring for hundreds of combat casualties in Afghanistan. As per White House, Kalsi transitioned into the army reserves and now serves as a senior advisor of a Policy Vets and the value of the Truman National Security Project's Defence Council. He also founded the Sikh American Veterans Alliance (SAVA) to promote diversity, religious freedom, and service.

4. Smita Shah. An engineer, entrepreneur and civic leader serving as President and CEO of Chicago-based SPAAN Tech Inc. Shah served in various roles with the Chicago Plan Commission of M.I.T, the Museum of Science and Industry, After School Matters, Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Program, YPO, the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, and the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. She is a member of the board of MacLean Fogg Company and a member of the Commercial Club of Chicago and the Economic Club of Chicago.

