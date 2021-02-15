Joe Biden To Attend Virtual G7 Event With World Leaders, Will Discuss COVID-19 And Economy

US President Joe Biden will participate in his first event with the other members of the Group of Seven nations (G7) in a virtual ceremony on February 19 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said in a statement on February 14. These meetings will also be the first by the top leaders from the G7 group of rich democracies since April, it said. The White House said in a statement, "This virtual engagement with leaders of the world's leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy".

The White House also said that US President would be focussing his remarks on the international response to COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution along with "continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing".

Joe Biden reversing Donald Trump's move

Joe Biden, a Democrat took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on January 20 and has significantly changed the image of his administration as the US re-engaging with the entire world along with promoting corporation with the global institutions. After fours years of Trump touting his ‘America first’ mantra, Biden’s first executive orders including rejoining the United States to WHO, Paris Climate Accord among other organisations.

The former US President also largely scoffed at multilateral organisations and groups. However, Biden has largely reversed the actions taken by Trump. At the G7 meet, the US President will also be speaking on the need for industrialised nations to ensure the economic recovery "is inclusive and benefits all workers, including women and members of historically disadvantaged groups," the White House said in a statement.

Furthermore, Biden will also utilise the session to discuss the need to update global rules "to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said. This comes when Biden has pushed the United States along with other allies to sign a new trade pact to counter China's influence in the region.

Image credits: The Associated Press