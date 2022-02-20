Joe Biden To Convene National Security Council Meeting Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis Today

As the standoff between Kyiv and Russia continues to escalate, US President Joe Biden is set to convene a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on the situation along the eastern borders of Ukraine. Addressing a daily briefing at, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Saturday informed that Biden has been regularly monitoring the evolving crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border. She added that the on-ground national security team has reaffirmed to the President that "Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time."

"President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Tomorrow, the President will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine," she added.

The meeting comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday addressed the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Secretary-General of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, and state heads of the Baltic States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also present at the host of meetings at MSC, where allies of Washington worked on a steadfast assessment of the on-ground situation at anti-Ukraine territories. Reaffirming support to Kyiv, he also urged Russia to "choose the path of diplomacy."

My visit to Munich occurred at a critical juncture as we’re working steadfast with our closest partners and allies to assess the facts on the ground and deter Russian aggression, while encouraging Russia to choose the path of diplomacy. We remain #UnitedwithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/6csry6xnXx — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2022

Russia accuses Kyiv of violating Minsk Accord

It is to note that the Ukraine-Russia conflict dates back to 2014 after Moscow seized the Crimean Peninsula. The rift between the ex-Soviet republics escalated after Russia over the past few months increased its troop build-up along the conflict-ridden region of Donbas. In addition, Russian Federation has also begun strategic military exercises overseen by Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

The Western powers have remained alarmed over the troop amassment, consisting of nearly 1,50,000 soldiers, as informed by Biden, citing US intelligence services. Although, Russia has repeatedly claimed that it does not pose an "imminent threat" to the sovereignty of Kyiv. Meanwhile, with the sporadic outbreak of mortar shelling across frontlines of self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Noting the amplified military aggression, the West has alerted Kyiv of an attack "any time now," however, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov last week asserted that the ongoing turmoil is being deliberately promoted by the West to veil Kyiv's attempt to sabotage Minsk Agreement.

(Image: AP)