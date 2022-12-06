Joe Biden To Decide On 2024 US Presidential Election Run Shortly After The New Year

US President Joe Biden is the oldest ever US President and this is his first term. Before the US midterm elections, there were reports suggesting that Democrats want him to make way for "new blood" so to say. After the results of the US midterms, in which Democrats performed much better than expected, the situation changed. Joe Biden now has much more political authority than he did before the US midterms.

Whether he will contest in the next Presidential elections or hang up his hat, is his decision, and his family's. Up until now, Joe Biden has always said that he will be contesting in the next US elections, although he may change his mind. Back in 9th November, Joe Biden said that he plans to contest the next US elections, but he added that he will take the final decision next year i.e. 2023. Now, Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain has said that Biden will make a final decision shortly after the new year.

Biden is consulting with his family

Whilst speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Ron Klain said that Biden is consulting with his family. He added that many Democrats across the country want him to run again. As of now, the only person who has announced a Presidential run for the 2024 elections is Donald Trump. It is not clear if Trump will even manage to win the Republican primary as there is a very good chance that Florida's up and coming governor Ron DeSantis might run in the Republican primary as well. A major concern for the Democrats is absence of bench strength.

Democrats and Republicans

The Republicans have numerous young candidates, who are not only challenging the Democratic party but challenging the establishment based Republican party as well. Consider Josh Hawley, who recently chastised his own party and said that the Republican party needs to stop being a country club party and become a party of the working class. Democrats have no promising young candidate, who is popular enough to challenge the dogmas of the Democratic party at the moment.

Despite his years, Biden has appeared more dynamic than other politicians in his party, the frequent gaffes notwithstanding. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is his standby, is said to be unpopular even amongst Democrats, and the party is reported to have limited her interaction with the media. Pete Buttigieg, wasn't able to best Biden or Bernie Sanders in the last Democratic race. All of these factors are an asset/ liability for Biden, depending upon if he genuinely wants to run again or not.