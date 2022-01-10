Joe Biden To Deliver First State Of The Union Address On March 1

US President Joe Biden is slated to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, since assuming office on the formal invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recovering from the pandemic but building back better!" Pelosi wrote in a letter, as she invited the US president Joe Biden to speak in the House chamber in March for the first time. The White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first confirmed that President Biden had accepted the invitation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

'I am writing to invite you..' Pelosi's invitation

Pelosi, extending the formal invitation for the address said in the letter, “I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress to share your vision of the State of the Union.” It will be the first time that the State of the Union address is scheduled in March. Pelosi praised the Democrat president’s leadership as she stated that this past year, 2021, has been historic in American history: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the “truly transformational” Build Back Better Act, said Pelosi. She then thanked Biden for accepting her invitation to speak to the Congress.

While the US leader has already delivered a speech after his first 100 days in office to a joint session of Congress last year, with just 200 people in the audience due to the COVID-19 restrictions. America’s State of the Union addresses are never given during a president's first year in office. As Biden completes a year, he will now be eligible to address the members of Congress and the guests invited. His remarks will come amid the renewed discussion over filibuster reforms in the Senate as legislation in the Democratic-controlled House and will be broadcasted by major television networks across the United States.

It is yet to be seen who gives the Republican response. Biden’s 100 days speech response was given by Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C..) Former US President Donald Trump delivered the nation's last State of the Union on Feb. 4, 2020, when the House speaker Pelosi ripped up a copy of his remarks standing right behind him in the House chamber.