Joe Biden To Hold First Press Conference Since Taking Office, All You Need To Know

Seven weeks after taking office, US President Joe Biden is set to have his first formal press conference on March 25 at 1:15 pm ET. “President Biden will hold a formal press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25th,” his press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. As opposed to his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden has been seen to have limited conversation with the media often ending in brief ambiguous replies.

The 78-year-old has gone longer than any president in the past 100 years before holding a full press conference. His last four predecessors Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have all had their first press briefings in the first two months of their Oval Office tenure. Biden, as opposed, has only limited conversational occasional briefings.

As of now, the number of reporters allowed or the topics to be covered in the discussion is still unclear. However, in a statement, the Press Secretary reckoned that Biden was looking forward to “engaging with the free press”. “The President is thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates and looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press, '' she said.

Triggering speculations

Biden’s lack of a full-fledged press conference has become the centre of discussion in recent weeks with many GOP members claiming that the 86 year was “hiding” something. At present Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris has been touring the country to propose his $1.3 trillion stimulus package. The president is also expected to unveil details about a major infrastructure package later this month, which would include injecting money into the economy along with reforming gun control and expediting the green card process.

Just a day before, the White House had said that US President was eager for Congress to fix the “broken immigration system” in the US and has already sent in legislation for the same, The statement comes in light of the recent protests which saw hundreds of thousands of Indian-American doctors coalesced to streets to demand the elimination of the existing per country quota for Green cards. Backed by several Indian-American lawmakers, Biden has promised: “faster processing” of documents to end the colossal green card backlog.

Image Credits: AP