Joe Biden To Host Family Of George Floyd At White House On His First Death Anniversary

President Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death. The Minneapolis Black man had succumbed on May 25, 2020, due to a knee chokehold after former Minneapolis white police officer Derek Chauvin sat on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, despite his repeated requests that he “can’t breathe.” George Floyd’s death had sparked protests across the United States against Police brutality and systemic racism. Citizens demanded police reforms and justice for Floyd as they held the popular Black Lives Matter movement.

During her daily press briefing, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the US president would mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death. She, however, offered no further details on the plans about how the White House will host the late Floyd’s family. According to news agency The Associated Press, Biden will also push for the talks focused on the police reform bill named after Floyd known as the ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’ that had been stalled on Capitol Hill.

Psaki told the presser that the White House has been in touch with the Capitol Hill lawmakers and the negotiators. “They still feel there’s progress being made,” she said, adding “it is although unlikely they’ll pass a bill by Biden’s deadline,” referring to May 25 George Floyd’s anniversary.

[Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday. Credit: AP/File]

George Floyd 'Policing act' faces roadblocks

The Policing Act seeks to ban chokeholds by federal officers across the United States as well as lifts the immunity for law enforcement officers against civil lawsuits. Attorney for the Floyd family, Ben Crump said on Twitter, “It won’t happen by the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, but meaningful police reform is still possible! We must keep up the pressure.” The bill was passed in the House earlier this year, but now faces roadblocks in the Senate due to filibuster, and needs 60 votes to turn to legislation.

“We must prevent the suffering of the future marginalized POC bypassing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act!”Crump wrote on Twitter. Former Minneapolis white police officer Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the 46-year-old Black man’s case. Minneapolis paid $27 million in a legal settlement. Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16.

[Images Credit: AP]