Joe Biden To Host President Reuven Rivlin Of Israel On June 28: White House

US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. According to a press release, Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the US and Israel. The visit will also be shortly before Rivlin is due to end his seven-year term in July.

Psaki said, “President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people. It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region”.

She added, “As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years”.

It is worth mentioning that the role of the president in Israel is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among the ethnic and religious groups. Issac Herzog was elected as Israel’s new president earlier this month in elections that also marked the end of the era of PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli government changed after last month’s fighting between Israel and Palestine militants in Gaza also touched off rare mob violence among the Jewish majority and Arab minority within Israeli cities.

Naftali Bennett will now be Israel’s Prime Minister until September 2023 as a part of the power-sharing deal. As per reports, he will then transfer the power to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for another two years. Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who has dominated Israel’s political landscape for several years, will remain the head of the Likud party and become the opposition leader.

Biden congratulates new Israel PM

Earlier this month, Biden even congratulated Bennett after he was elected as the new Prime Minister of Israel. In a telephonic conversation, Biden recalled his decades-long support for the US-Israel relationship and vowed to deepen cooperation between both nations. Moreover, the US President and the Yamina chief agreed to consult each other on all regional security issues. Biden also conveyed that his administration will work closely with the new Israeli government to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement, the US president added, "Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security".

(Image: AP)