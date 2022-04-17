Joe Biden To Host US-ASEAN Special Summit On May 12-13; Here's What On Agenda

In a bid to bolster US relations with the South East Asian nations, American President Joe Biden is set to host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a special summit in Washington on May 12. Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the special meeting will demonstrate Washington's enduring commitment to the ASEAN.

The two-day summit will end on May 13. The announcement comes after the Biden administration postponed holding the summit on March 28 and 29. Psaki had then said the meeting was meant to demonstrate US' support and commitment to a region that is critical to its commercial and security interests in Asia.

Here's what's on agenda for US-ASEAN Special Summit to be held on May 12-13:

Psaki added the convention will also ensure recognition of the US' central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the most "pressing challenges" in the region. Further, the meeting will also commemorate 45 years of enhancing relations between the US and the nations of Southeast Asia. The White House spokesperson also informed that the special conclave will be built on Biden's participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit, when the US President announced $102 million in new initiatives "to expand our engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery and health security." Additionally, the initiatives also included agenda on the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth, promotion of gender equality and deepening people-to-people ties.

"It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia. Our shared aspirations for the region will continue to underpin our common commitment to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement released on April 16.

According to Politico, the meeting comes at a time when over a month-long conflict in Eastern Europe without any imminent peaceful resolution has injected new urgency for the White House to reinvigorate old alliances and engage in new ones, including the Asia-Pacific.

Joe Biden will not visit Ukraine amid the Russian war

Meanwhile, Psaki on Thursday dispelled talks about Joe Biden's visit to embattled Ukraine. "No, we are not sending the President to Ukraine," Psaki said, refuting all speculations of POTUS' reported trip, as quoted by Sputnik. Psaki's statement came after Western media reported that Biden was considering undertaking a visit to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and assess the war situation. The reports emerged shortly after UK President Boris Johnson's visit to the war-torn ex-Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)