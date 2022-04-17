Joe Biden To Host US-ASEAN Summit On May 12-13 In Washington: White House

US President Joe Biden will be hosting a special in-person summit with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on May 12 and 13 in Washington, ANI reported quoting White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. In a statement issued on Friday, it informed that the US-ASEAN Summit will also commemorate the 45 years of US-ASEAN relations.

"The Special Summit will demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to ASEAN, recognizing its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region's most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of US-Asean relations," the statement added.

Adding more to it, Psaki further also said that the summit will build on President Biden's participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit, where Biden had announced $102 million in new initiatives to expand US engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery followed by other key issues including health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth, promoting gender equality, and deepening people-to-people ties.

"It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia. Our shared aspirations for the region will continue to underpin our common commitment to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient," she said.

Notably, the summit comes at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine is still at its peak, entering its 52nd straight day. In the backdrop of the war, the summit is likely to hold discussions on the situation in Ukraine and Europe. Meanwhile, the summit was scheduled to take place in March but got postponed.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the other hand, while the Russia-Ukraine enters Day 53, there are still no signs of de-escalations from both sides. While Russian forces are said to be re-organising in eastern Ukraine for a decisive conflict, Ukraine, for the first time, has revealed that it has lost 3,000 soldiers in seven weeks of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian troops are now short of 20,000 soldiers, as per the Ukrainian armed forces.

At the same time, the Joe Biden-led administration continues to support Ukraine by delivering military assistance followed by financial aid.

Image: AP