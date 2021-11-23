Last Updated:

Joe Biden To Re-run For Presidential Elections In 2024, Says White House Press Secretary

Incumbent US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday amidst reports of discussions.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday amidst reports of discussions within Democrats whether he would follow through on a bid for the second term. While addressing a press conference on board Air Force 1, Psaki was questioned on the reports of Biden telling his staff that he desires re-election. “That’s his intention,” the official was quoted as saying by The Hill. 

Over the weekend, Washington Post revealed that the 79-year-old and his aides have been telling allies that Biden intends to return to power for another term, an attempt to mitigate the fear of a Republican returning to power. Earlier this month, GOP members swept to power in Virginia state elections, leaving Democrats shook and rattled. Interestingly, questions have also emerged about Vice President Kamala Harris taking over Biden’s role in the upcoming polls.

Biden's popularity plunges

It is imperative to note here that this comes as Biden's popularity has been sinking. A recent survey conducted by Fox News revealed that the popularity of both Biden and Harris has been nosediving ever since both of them assumed power earlier this year. As per Fox News polls, US President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped to 44% despite lingering at 46% last month. His rating dropped further as he failed to address various issues including immigration, rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the introduction of vaccination mandates, and the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

64% Americans do not want Biden to re-run for Oval Office 

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, which amounts to 64% of people, have expressed that they are against US President Joe Biden running for a second term in 2024, including 28% of Democrats, a new poll has revealed. Nearly 46% of people have said that Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him, according to USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll. Moreover, the number of people who are against former US President Donald Trump running for another term in 2024 stands at 58%, including 24% of Republicans.

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)

 

