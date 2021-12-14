Last Updated:

Joe Biden To Survey Damage From String Of Deadly Tornadoes That Killed Over 60 In Kentucky

President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week’s devastating tornadoes that killed more at least 60.

Nearly two days after several states of the United States witnessed a powerful tornado, POTUS Joe Biden announced his trip to the affected areas on Wednesday. According to the press release issued by Biden's office, his visit would mainly be focused on Kentucky and Mayfield where the devastating tornadoes killed more than 60 people and displaced thousands. The announcement from Biden's office came just an hour after POTUS held back to back meeting with the homeland security and disaster response officials on Monday. He directed the emergency staff and the local officials to provide maximum support to the disaster affected people.

Watch Biden's statement on tornado:

According to the timeline announced by the White House, Biden would first visit Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where he would brief the officials about the relief programs. Subsequently, he would visit the hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey the damage.
However, Biden would not hold a presser in order to avoid the distraction of the ongoing emergency response. He said he will interact with the local officials in the most affected areas. Earlier today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has made a similar announcement where she said POTUS is not expected to give a speech when he visits Kentucky. She added Biden's visit will be focused on meeting with regional administrators and trying to be a source of comfort to individuals who have gone through a devastating couple of days in their communities, reported AP.

"That visit is really about him receiving an update of the work that’s happening on the ground, hearing directly from leaders on what they need more from the federal government, if anything, and he’s going to be very responsive to that,"  AP quoted Psaki as saying on Monday.

Biden promises every possible help

Earlier in a video message, Biden said his administration will help the local authorities with all possible resources and added, “Whatever they need when they need it" the government will definitely help. "We’re going to get this done. We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help," Biden added.
It is worth mentioning Friday late night several regions of  America were hit with the deadly tornado storm that killed more than 60. Residents took to social media to make multiple distress calls to authorities. They posted photos and videos showing uprooted trees, and buildings without roofs. 

With inputs from AP

