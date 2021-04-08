Joe Biden To Take First Steps Against Escalating Gun Violence In US With New Laws: Report

United States President Joe Biden will be taking his first yet limited steps on gun control on April 8 (local time) by directing his administration to tighten restrictions on ghost guns. CNN reported citing a senior official in Biden administration, he would also ask for restrictions on pistol stabilizing braces that further allow the weapons to be used more accurately. Other steps would reportedly include nominating a gun control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Thursday moves would be in line with Biden’s commitments made during the aftermath of two deadly shootings last months to take “common sense” steps right away to acknowledge the issue of gun violence. However, reportedly, they fall short of sweeping actions that Biden made as a democratic candidate that he would impose a ban on assault weapons or enacting universal background checks. As per the media outlet, senior administration officials framed the upcoming announcements as initial steps that would be followed by several other additional actions on the same issue while pushing lawmakers to act.

In the wake of mass shootings in Colorado last month, Biden had said, “I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future” while noting that passing infrastructure plan was his top priority and not new gun laws.

Biden to make announcements with Garland

As per the report, US President will be making the announcements on Thursday local time at the White House alongside his attorney general Merrick Garland whose Justice Department will be drafting the proposed rules of the administration. ‘Ghost guns’ are basically handmade or self-assembled firearms that do not bear a serial number with some of them being fabricated in less than 30 minutes using kits that are available online.

Biden’s proposed rule would include ‘stop the proliferation’ of such weapons. Similarly, another rule will be reportedly targeting the stabilisation braces for pistols which had in the weapons’ accuracy and manage recoil. Under the new rule, the devices such as turning pistols into short-barreled rifles would be covered by regulations in the National Firearms Act (NFA) including registration. In the Colorado shooting last month, as per the report, the shooter used a pistol modified with an arm brace.

Biden and now US Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign stated that as US President, he will “Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” and “Buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities” song other commitments.

Image AP/Unsplash

