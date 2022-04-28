Joe Biden To Visit South Korea & Japan On May 20-24 For QUAD Summit, Bilateral Talks

US President Joe Biden is set to visit South Korea and Japan on his first trip to Asia from May 20 to 24. In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, officials informed that the trip is aimed at reaffirming Asian partners of the US' commitments towards them despite the current geopolitical situation. The discussions will cover a wide spectrum, including trade and security in the region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"President Joe Biden will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people," Psaki said.

Biden will hold meetings with South Korean presidential-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who will be sworn in on May 10. In Japan, Biden will meet leaders of Australia and India at the gathering of the QUAD partnership dialogue hosted by Japan, which is seen as the bulwark against an increasingly assertive China. The US President will also separately meet Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for bilateral talks. "This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitments to free and open Indo-Pacific and to UE treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan," Psaki said.

The visit will come following the US-ASEAN special summit of South Asian leaders to be held in Washington from May 12-13.

Biden's trip comes amid threat of nuclear program escalation by N.Korea

The visit comes amid a series of weapons tests carried out by North Korea and further warning of beefing up the nuclear program in the kingdom led by Kim Jong Un. Addressing the country's military day parade on Monday, the authoritarian leader had said he is all set to "strengthen and develop" the nuclear forces at the "highest possible" speed, clearing baring his ambitions for the coming days. There is also looming tension among US experts over the Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs) fired by North Korea towards the end of last month in its 13 unhindered test this year.

Meanwhile, Russia has also warned of possible nuclear in the wake of the ongoing crisis, with Moscow having insisted it is trying to avoid it. The conflict has been a consuming issue for Biden's administration, leading Washington to extend billions of dollars worth of aid and a slew of economic sanctions against its historic enemy Russia. Separately, the trip also comes at a time when China has continued its aggressive behaviour, posing threat to the free trade route in the Indo-Pacific.

(Image: AP)