Joe Biden Unveils $2 Trillion American Jobs Plan To Transform Infrastructure

In an effort to build back better and boost economic recovery, US President Joe Biden on March 30 unveiled an ambitious infrastructure plan known as American Jobs Plan that will upgrade the buildings, install electric vehicle stations, broadband,improve internet connectivity, do big infrastructure fixes, and advance electricity generation and repair highways and roads among other physical makeovers. The US President plans to ask Congress for a tax hike on giant corporations and wealthier citizens and fund the package for at least 8 years.

“The American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China,” the US President said in a statement released by the White House. He cited the shrinkage in the public domestic investments nearly 40 percent since the 1960s in the US, saying it was time “to rebuild the overall quality of infrastructure”.

Biden stressed that despite being developed, the US stood at 13th rank in terms of its infrastructure, and the disinvestment on roads, bridges, and water systems was crumbling the structures, and the electric grid was vulnerable, He added that that plan aims to provide affordable, high-speed Internet and quality housing to the working-class Americans. Biden stated that the US was falling behind in research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and labour force, which threatened economic security. “It has never been more important for us to invest in strengthening our infrastructure, and creating the good-paying, union jobs,” the US President said.

To get through this pandemic, we must lift up communities across this country. The American Rescue Plan does just that: it provides direct aid to state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments, keeping workers on the job, getting shots in arms, and maintaining public services. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 25, 2021

$2 trillion proposal’s aim

Under his major investment plan, 40 percent of which will be allocated for climate change and clean infrastructure investments, Biden aims to modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads, and main-streets. The funds will be utilized to fix the ten most economically significant bridges and highways, upgrade ports and critical linkages, airports, and transits, and maintain 120,000 bridges. There will be a reconstruction of hundreds of stations and the replacement of thousands of buses and rail cars. At least $100 billion funds will be used in investments for workforce development, and the creation of a national network of small business incubators and innovation hubs.

Biden will ask Congress to invest more than $52 billion in domestic manufacturers, modernizing supply chains, including in the auto sector, as well as support debt and equity investments for manufacturing. His plan also focuses on the ‘Make it all in America’ policy, and under American Jobs Plan, an estimated $20 billion will be spent on regional innovation and domestic manufacturing. “President Biden believes we must produce, here at home, the technologies and goods,” the White House said in the giving the plan’s outline.

Congress will invest $50 billion to establish a new division in the Department of Commerce to support domestic production of critical goods. Biden’s plan seeks to expand access to home and community-based services (HCBS), upgrade hospitals, child care facilities, and federal buildings. The US president will also build more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income homebuyers, and will retrofit more than a million affordable, resilient, accessible, energy-efficient, and electrified housing units.