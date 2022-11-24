Joe Biden Unveils New $400 Million Aid To Ukraine To Counter Russian Aggression

US President Joe Biden has instructed the Department of Defense (DoD) to allocate an additional $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). He ordered the Secretary of State to ensure that the funding meets Ukraine's defense needs as it continues to counter the ongoing Russian aggression on its territory, according to the order published on the White House website by Pentagon.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America … I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority … to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine,” the document released on Nov 23 read.

Aid to build capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

The USAI package from where the funds will be arranged by the Biden administration underscores the continued US commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting the country's most urgent needs. It aims to build the capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term against the Russian military's invasion. "Unlike the Presidential Drawdown authority (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry," the Pentagon on Wednesday said in the statement.

The new funding will refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for inclusion in future Presidential Drawdown packages for Ukraine's army, and will provide 45 Refurbished T-72B Tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armoured packages. In the new package, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, 40 Armored Riverine Boats, refurbish 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles, and tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems will be provided to Ukrainian forces. The funding will also be used for training, maintenance, and sustainment of the Ukraine armed forces.

In total, the United States has committed more than $18.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February. Via the PDA and USAI, the DoD "continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate and longer-term security assistance needs," the Pentagon underscored. The funding was announced as Russia continues its air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, and so, the US believes that the additional air defense capabilities are critical for Ukraine's military. Funding to refurbish HAWK missiles "will complement Spain’s recent commitment of HAWK launchers to help Ukraine meet this threat," the DoD noted. The overhauled T-72B tanks included in the package, meanwhile, are part of a trilateral, coordinated effort with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.