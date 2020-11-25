Joe Biden Unveils Security And Foreign Policy Team, Roars 'America Is Back'

Quick links:
US President-elect Joe Biden on November 24 unveiled officials for six important posts who will make up his national security and foreign policy team. “America is back,” Biden said while presenting his picks from the secretary of state, national security advisor, homeland security secretary, intelligence chief, UN ambassador and climate change envoy. The 78-year-old said that after he is inaugurated on January 20, the United States will once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront the adversaries and not reject the country’s allies.
I’ve long said that America leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020
I am proud to put forward this incredible team that will lead by example. pic.twitter.com/mz9twkgcil
Meanwhile, Trump has agreed transition moves must start and Biden will now get a top-secret intelligence brief. However, the outgoing president still refuses to admit defeat, repeating his baseless claims that the November 3 election was “rigged”. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris.
On Tuesday, while taking to Twitter, Trump asked the General Services Administration (GSA) to 'do what needs to be done'. Continuing in the same tweet, the US President also asserted that the 'good fight' will continue.
