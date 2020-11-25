Joe Biden Unveils Security And Foreign Policy Team, Roars 'America Is Back'

US President-elect Joe Biden on November 24 unveiled officials for six important posts who will make up his national security and foreign policy team. “America is back,” Biden said while presenting his picks from the secretary of state, national security advisor, homeland security secretary, intelligence chief, UN ambassador and climate change envoy. The 78-year-old said that after he is inaugurated on January 20, the United States will once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront the adversaries and not reject the country’s allies.

I’ve long said that America leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.



I am proud to put forward this incredible team that will lead by example. pic.twitter.com/mz9twkgcil — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

READ: Ex-Trump National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster On Biden Challenges

Biden’s ‘incredible team’

The 46th President-elect picked Antony Blinken as his Secretary of State. On Tuesday Blinken said that the US would soon “with equal measures of humanity and confidence” restore its relationships with other countries.

John Kerry picked as the Climate change envoy. Kerry was one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew. He said that the world “must come together to end the climate crisis”.

Avril Haines, Director of national intelligence. If confirmed, Haines will be the first female director. Biden said that he picked “a professional” and a “fierce advocate” for telling the truth.

Alejandro Mayorkas was chosen as the Secretary of homeland security. On Tuesday, Mayorkas said that his department had a “noble mission” to help keep Americans safe and to advance the country’s proud history as a nation of welcome.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser. While praising his boss, Sullivan said that he had tough him much about statecraft, but also “most importantly about human nature”.

Linda-Thomas Greenfield picked as the US ambassador to the UN. She said that she brought her southern Louisiana roots to her job.

READ: Biden Says His National Security Team Will Keep America Safe And Secure

Trump refuses to concede

Meanwhile, Trump has agreed transition moves must start and Biden will now get a top-secret intelligence brief. However, the outgoing president still refuses to admit defeat, repeating his baseless claims that the November 3 election was “rigged”. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, while taking to Twitter, Trump asked the General Services Administration (GSA) to 'do what needs to be done'. Continuing in the same tweet, the US President also asserted that the 'good fight' will continue.

READ: Nevada Supreme Court Approves Biden Win Over Trump In State

READ: Have Never Shied Away From Speaking Truth To Power Says Biden's Spymaster Pick

