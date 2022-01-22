Joe Biden: US, China Need To Have Technological & Economic Competition, Not Confrontation

The United States does not need to have an armed conflict with China, instead intends a "stiff" technological and economic competition, US President Joe Biden said on Friday. Speaking at a press briefing on Increasing the Supply of Semi-Conductors and Rebuilding Supply Chains, Biden touted he has made it clear to his Chinese counterpart that it is a 'competition' rather than a US-China confrontation.

"We do not need to have a confrontation, but we have a stiff economic and technological competition. And we're going to insist everyone, including China, play by the same rules," President Joe Biden said during the press conference on Friday.

In his speech, Biden also accused China of "doing everything" to take over the global market in a bid to "outcompete" the rest. Stressing on the need to resolve bottlenecks in the supply chain in the US, Biden quipped that America's manufacturing needs to be more resilient to disruptions like compounded impacts of the pandemic, climate change, or cyberattacks. "We are going to invest whatever it takes in America," he said, adding that the US is "better positioned globally than we have been in a long, long time."

It is to mention that Biden had made a similar statement during his concluding remarks at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. "Am I worried about an armed conflict or something happening accidentally with China? No, I am not. But as I have said before, and I think we have to talk about this...I have made it clear. This is a competition. It doesn't have to be a conflict," the US President had said.

Rising tensions between US, China

It is pertinent to mention that Washington and Beijing have locked horns over a myriad of issues, including Taiwan, human rights violations, and navigation through waters in the Indo-Pacific. Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had discussed their positions on Taiwan in November, where the White House reiterated its support for the "One China Policy." However, later in December, the Biden family declared a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to alleged civil rights violations of Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans and other Turkic communities. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly refuted claims of any such violations and warned unspecified "consequences" against those who follow US suit to boycott the Games, saying that Washington's move is an attempt to "politicise" sports and disrespect the Olympic Charter.

(Image: AP)