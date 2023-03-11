Joe Biden, Von Der Leyen Launch Talks On EV Batteries That Qualify For US Tax Credits

United States President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday announced their intention to begin negotiations regarding the utilisation of European minerals essential for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles that qualify for US tax credits. This move could potentially provide a boost to the electric vehicle industry.

The discussions will focus on resolving disparities between the US and European Union concerning electric vehicle tax credits, which are part of Biden's clean energy legislation worth around $375 billion, and include incentives for the purchase of domestically manufactured vehicles. In the event of a successful agreement, raw materials acquired from the European Union would be treated as if they were sourced in the United States.

“It is important on both sides of the Atlantic to know what kind of incentives are being given to the clean tech industry, to make sure that we join forces to boost the clean tech industry,” she said. “That is crucial and paramount for reaching a circular economy, a net zero economy,” she added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Biden emphasised the significance of both sides "driving new investments to create clean energy industries and jobs and making sure we have supply chains available" for the benefit of both continents.

During their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden and von der Leyen also discussed the importance of Western co-ordination in supporting Ukraine's battle against Russia, joint efforts to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels, and the Biden administration's concerns regarding certain economic practices of China.

White House officials have announced that they will consult with members of Congress, labour groups, and other stakeholders during negotiations with the European Commission regarding electric vehicle materials.

Von der Leyen and other European leaders have expressed opposition to incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed in August, that favour American-made electric vehicles. The legislation requires that, in order for U.S. consumers to qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 on their EV purchase, the EV's battery must primarily contain minerals from the United States or a country with which the U.S. has a free-trade agreement. Furthermore, by 2024, 50% of battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America, with that percentage increasing gradually to 100% by 2028.

The European Commission, in part, responded by launching its own Green Deal Industrial Plan l ast month. The measure is expected to make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and to pool EU-wide projects.

“I think it’s great that there is such a massive investment in new and clean technologies now,” von der Leyen said, referring to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. “Indeed, we want to match it with the Green Deal Industrial Plan,” she added.

James Batchik, assistant director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, said the U.S. and EU “getting on the same page” is an important step “to avoid a subsidy war”. Still, a resolution will depend on the details of any future agreement, Batchik said.

Biden had stood by the U.S. policy that favours American EVs when French President Emmanuel Macron, a critic of the legislation, visited Washington late last year. Biden, however, acknowledged “glitches” in the legislation and said there were “tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies.

Ensuring access to critical minerals has been crucial at the White House as administration officials aim to promote American electric vehicle manufacturing and other clean energy technologies.

Biden last year announced he was using the Defence Production Act to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Experts said that move by itself was unlikely to ensure the robust domestic mining the Democratic president seeks.

Biden’s order directed the Defense Department to consider at least five metals — lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese, as essential to national security and authorised steps to bolster domestic supplies.

As for Ukraine, the U.S. and the EU have remained largely together throughout the Russian war, coordinating sanctions against Moscow and the delivery of weaponry to Kyiv. The leaders following Friday’s Oval Office said in a joint statement they remained committed to ensuring “that Ukraine has the security, economic and humanitarian support it needs for as long as it takes.”

(with AP inputs)