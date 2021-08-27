US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement over the Kabul blasts on Thursday vowing to avenge the deaths of the 13 servicemen and make those responsible for the incident pay. Addressing the nation from the White House, President Biden also asserted that the US would continue to evacuate its citizens and the mission will go on.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," said Biden holding Islamic State (IS)-affiliated extremists responsible for the incident.

Will strike ISIS assets: Biden

Biden vowed to continue the US evacuation operation and said he is looking at plans to strike ISIS-K assets. Military commanders have been instructed to develop plans to strike ISIS “assets, leadership and facilities," he said. “We have some reason to believe we know who they are,” he said of the bombers and gunmen involved. "Not certain.”

"We have some sense...what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. You get this feeling like you're being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There's no way out. My heart aches for you," he added.

He also stated that there was no evidence so far which indicated a collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport. "No one trusts them. We are counting on their self-interests. It's not a matter of trust but a matter of mutual self-interest. But there is no evidence thus far, that there has been a collusion between the Taliban and ISIS," he said.

#WATCH | "No evidence of collusion between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport so far," says US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/cA5aXPIajQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Twin blasts at Kabul Airport

Two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel. The Turkish Defence Ministry verified it. "We have no casualties among our ranks," it said. It has also been confirmed by the Pentagon. According to Republic Media Network sources, the initial explosion was put off by a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire.