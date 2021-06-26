Joe Biden Vows 'sustained' Partnership, Says Afghans Must Decide Their 'own Future'

US President Joe Biden on June 25 said that Afghans “are going to have to decide their future” as Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani visited the White House. According to AP, Biden promised Ghani a “sustained” partnership even though US and NATO troops are set to finish their withdrawal on September 11. Biden vowed that the US was committed to assisting Afghanistan and further insisted that it was time for the American military to step back.

“Afghans are going to have to decide their future,” the US President said in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with the Afghan leaders.

While speaking in the Oval Office, Biden added, “Our troops may be leaving, but support for Afghanistan is not ending”. But he stressed that it was up to Afghans to decide "what they want", adding: "The senseless violence, it has to stop. It's going to be very difficult”.

3mn vaccine doses to help Afghan

According to a press release, Biden emphasized enduring US support for the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls, and minorities, through civilian, development, and humanitarian aid, as well as the continued provision of security assistance to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. He expressed his concern about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan, and noted additional emergency US assistance, including three million doses of vaccines, to help the Afghan government respond to the pandemic.

“President Biden, President Ghani, and Chairman Abdullah concurred on the need for unity among Afghan leaders in support of peace and stability, and President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to fully support intra-Afghan negotiations. The U.S. and Afghan leaders firmly agreed that although U.S. troops are leaving Afghanistan, the strong bilateral partnership will continue,” the press note read.

Ghani supports Biden’s ‘historic’ decision

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, on the other hand, said that he supported Biden’s “historic” decision to withdraw US troops. Ghani said that he was there to “respect it and support it”. Further, he announced that Afghan security forces had recaptured six districts, reversing some recent Taliban gains.

"You will see that with determination, with unity and with the partnership, we will overcome all odds," he said.

Meanwhile, Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before their sit-down with Biden at the White House. Ghani also paid a visit on his own to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with House Republican lawmakers. He met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

(With inputs from AP)

