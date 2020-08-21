Joe Biden Vows To End 'phase Of Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

As former United States Vice President Joe Biden ‘humbly’ accepted Democratic nomination for upcoming Presidential elections, he promised to end the ‘season of darkness cloaked on America by Donald Trump’.

In his campaign rally held on Friday, Biden said, “the current president (Donald Trump) has cloaked the country with the darkness of anger, fear, division for much too long. Here and now, I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

The former VP further said that the election will determine what America will look like for a very long time. In his rally, Biden vowed to work hard and serve those who do not support him.

"While I'll be a Democratic candidate, I'll be an American president. I'll work hard for those who didn't support me. That's the job of a president, to represent all of us, not just our base or our party,” he said.

Biden slams Trump over COVID-19 management

Joe Biden accused Trump of having failed in his most basic duty to the nation by mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic. “He’s failed to protect us,” Biden said. “And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.” America is the worst affected country in the world, with over five million COVID-19 infections recorded till date.

Biden then offered his condolences to the loved ones of the more than 170,000 Americans who have died of the virus. “I have some idea of how it feels to lose someone you love. They’ll always be with you. You’ll always hear them,” Biden told the grieving families.

"This campaign isn't just about winning votes, it's about winning the heart, and yes, the soul of America. Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish... Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of a knee on the neck," Joe said as he accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has been selected as the Vice-Presidential runner for Bidden. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President on August 19.

(Image credit: AP)